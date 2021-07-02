IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Here are some from 2007

Mrs. J. Hall, Mrs. K.Orr and Mrs. L. Kelly pictured with Gracehill Primary School P-1 pupils. BT39-011JM.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Gracehill Primary School who won the Ballymena & District Primary Schools mini-rugby tournament at Ballymena Academy. Included are Coaches Neill McCullough and Miss Hall. BT11-180CS

Gracehill Primary School's oldest pupil Jordan Hood and youngest pupil Nathanial Bamber make a special presentation to Isabel Gellespie who is retiring after twenty five years service as caretaker. Also included is school principal Mr Lexie Scott. BT1-100JC

Former pupils Jammie McMaster and Karen Dornan visited the old Gracehill Primary School during Saturday's open day. Pic Gavan Caldwell

Sadie Morrison of The Country Markets, Gracehill, presents a cheque to Rev. Jan Mullan for the Gracehill Morivan Church building fund, proceeds from their tea and cake sale during the village's recent heritage open day. Included is Dr. David Johnston and members of the Country Markets. INBT49-226AC