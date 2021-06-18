Paddy recognised for long service to SVP

Paddy Kerr was one of the representatives from across St Vincent de Paul Northern Region who joined Fr Perry Gildea at a garden party to celebrate Volunteers’ Week and those who have devoted more than 30 years service to the Society which works with a range of people who experience poverty and exclusion.

Speaking at the event, Fr Perry congratulated those who have emulated the founder of SVP, Frederic Ozanam, in their selfless acts of helping those in need.

Throughout the pandemic although not able to meet in person, Conferences have been hosting Area Gatherings via Zoom with regular meetings taking place across the Region.

Ellen Kerr-O’Boyle, representing Paddy Kerr, with Mary Waide, North Regional SVP President (Pic Jim Corr)

Mary Waide from Ballymena, who is the Regional President of SVP North Region, said; “It’s a privilege to recognise volunteers who have given a lifetime of service to the Society. Without their support in the heart of our local communities across the North, the extent of the work of SVP would not be possible.

“Undeterred by the pandemic, our volunteers have shown resilience in how they have continued to safely help those in need and how they embraced online meetings to stay connected and committed to society. During this Volunteers’ Week, on behalf of SVP, I would like to take the opportunity to express our gratitude and thank all our volunteers for their faithful and continued service.”