Richhill Temperance meeting urged to ‘banish pernicious habit’ of alcohol (1876)
A public lecture had been held in the Temperance Hall in Richhill in Co Armagh on the evening of Thursday, May 25, 1876, reported the News Letter.
The lecture, which began at seven o’clock that evening, was delivered by Miss Todd of Belfast on the subject of ‘The present duty of Christians with regard to temperance’.
Mr T H White, Esq, JP, of Tandragee, occupied the chair. After a few preliminary remarks the chairman introduced the lecturer, who “delivered an able lecture”, which was “principally addressed to ladies and heads of families”, urging them to “banish the pernicious habit of introducing intoxicating drinks” to friends and acquaintances “upon occasions of visits” and to “abstain themselves for the sake of others”.
The hall was comfortably filled by “a highly respectable and attentive” audience.
The arrangements “made and carried out by” the Richardson Lodge, LOGT, were perfected, noted the News Letter’s correspondent from Co Armagh.
The choir of the lodge sang some temperance pieces “in good style”.
After the usual votes of thanks, the choir sang ‘God Save The Queen’, with the whole audience standing.
The proceeds, it was reported, was to help clear off the debt on the hall.
McHugh’s of Belfast advertise mourning services (June 1876)
Now and again my eye is caught by a bygone advertisement which had been placed in the News Letter. While looking through the paper editions from this week in 1876 one such grab my attention.
Under the headline, Mourning, it read: “Ladies requiring family mourning will find at Messrs McHugh and Company’s extensive establishment, No. 3, Bridge Street, one of the largest and most extensive stock in the kingdom. This house, long established, has a special department devoted entirely to mourning purposes, and is excelled by no other house in the kingdom in the beauty of the work, the quality of the materials employed, or the style or tone of the toilettes. So many ladies wear black by choice that we believe is useful to mention that their black silk, costume, and crape departments stand unrivalled for extent. Their dressmaking department is presided over by experienced lady artistes, where over 100 dressmakers are employed during the season, and every dress is turned out with the care and taste suitable for the occasion.”