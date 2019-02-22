£161,000 resurfacing scheme for Broughshane

A £161,000 resurfacing scheme on the Rathkeel Road, Broughshane will start on Monday, February 25.

The scheme, which extends from the Lisnamurrican Road junction for 1.2 kilometres towards Lisnahilt Road, will, according to the Department of Infrastructure, deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road.

Work is expected to be completed by March 15.

The Department has said that to ensure the safety of road users and contractors it will be necessary to operate a full road closure for the duration of the work. Access for residents will be facilitated.

A two-way diversion will be in operation on the following roads from 7am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, for the duration of the works - Caherty Road, Deerfin Road and Rathkeel Road.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

The public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.

For traffic information about this and other road schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com