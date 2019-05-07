17 Ballymena communities ready for ‘The Big Lunch’

With just weeks to go, 17 Ballymena communities have signed up for a free starter pack to join The Big Lunch 2019.

They are among nearly 380 communities across Northern Ireland to do so and more are joining every day.

Emily and Zoe were fundraising at last year's The Big Lunch inTemplepatrick

In a recent poll of 4,000 people undertaken by The Big Lunch, nearly 70% of the population don’t feel they know their neighbours well. Every year since 2009, millions of people across the UK have come together for The Big Lunch on the first weekend of June to celebrate community, positivity and friendship, over lunch and a cuppa. It is an initiative from the Eden Project made possible by the National Lottery that connects people and encourages friendlier, happier and safer neighbourhoods.

