£2257 raised for charity in a week

A shop in Portglenone has raised £2257 for charity in just one week.

Musgrave and its Centra and SuperValu brands have been raising funds for Action Cancer since 2002 and to date they have raised a staggering £2.6 million.

One of the main drivers in raising money for the charity is SuperValu and Centra’s Fundraising Week initiative, which takes place at the end of October, and Centra Portglenone has just been revealed as one of the top three fundraisers in 2017 having amounted £2257 over the seven day event. The money raised contributes to the Centra Health Action Programme for schools and the SuperValu Big Bus mobile cancer detection unit, providing a life-changing and, in some cases, a life-saving service to thousands of people across Northern Ireland.

Desi Derby, Marketing Director, Musgrave, said: “Our retailers and colleagues in Musgrave really push the boat out when it comes to raising money for Action Cancer. We fundraise every day at our SuperValu and Centra stores but during Fundraising Week, which is timed to coincide with Halloween, our incredible retailers really ramp up their activity with special events and competitions.”

Centra Portglenone Store Manager, Mark Henry, said: “The community really came together to support Action Cancer. The team in store were really dedicated to the cause including Roberta McKendry who took the lead in hosting a Halloween themed fun day in store. Our colleagues were in fancy dress and Clodagh McGurk and Colleen Webb entertained everyone with live performances. The fun day really had something for everyone. We would really like to thank everyone who came along and helped us in supporting our charity partner, Action Cancer.”

Action Cancer Corporate Partnership Executive, Amy Reynolds, said: “A big thank you to Centra Portglenone, their staff and customers, who have been raising money to help fund our school’s programme which has been delivered to over 500,000 young people.”