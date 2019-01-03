Once wasn't enough for swimmer Megan McClements.

23 photos from Christmas and New Year's Day swims in Carnlough Harbour, Brown's Bay and Ballygally near Larne

While most us were busy opening presents on Christmas morning or catching a lie in on New Year's Day hundreds of people from all over Northern Ireland took part in charity swims.

The following 23 images are a selection of photos from swims at Carnlough Harbour, Brown's Bay and Ballygally Beach (both near Larne).

Christine Spiers from Dundonald doing her best Pamela Anderson impression.

1. Crawfordsburn Beach

Swimmers attending the Cancer Focus NI's New Years Day Dip at Crawfordsburn Beach.

2. Crawfordsburn Beach

Swimmer Christine Spiers from Dundonald in her Baywatch costume attending the Cancer Focus NI's New Years Day Dip at Crawfordsburn Beach.

3. Crawfordsburn Beach

This swimmer was expecting a magic carpet to catch her and keep her warm and dry.

4. Carnlough Harbour

