£400k investment for Randalstown farm

A Randalstown farm, owned by four generations of the Allen family, has completed a five-year investment programme enabling the farm to expand into poultry and pig rearing, with support from First Trust Bank.

Allen’s Farm has invested £400,000 in its operations, most recently acquiring an additional 15 acres of land and developing a state-of-the-art pig rearing unit. The new facility will enhance productivity.

David Allen, Allen’s Farm said: “As a farm-led business, it’s important to focus on innovation and modernisation to try and keep ahead of changing industry trends. Our goal is to maintain a profitable and sustainable business for future generations of our family.

“Having diversified into poultry farming in 2015, we are proud of our animal husbandry skills and decided to build upon this by moving into the pig industry. The addition of the pig rearing unit has transformed our business in recent months.

“Our approach to innovation and diversification has stood us in good stead – we’re proud to supply some of the biggest names in agri-food – and we will continue to welcome new challenges and opportunities as the business grows.”

