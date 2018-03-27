50 years of Camphill Primary

It’s 50 years since Camphill Primary was established and pupils and staff have been marking the occasion.

A special celebration was held in the school on March 23 when Paul Frew came into school to open a morning of activities and events by recounting to the packed assembly how Camphill got its name.

Principal Karen McMaster cuts the anniversary cake.

Everyone present also sang ‘Happy Birthday’ and a delicious cake made by Camphill Primary’s school cook, Mrs Keenan, was cut.

Afterwards, all classes got involved in work centred around life in 1967, when the original school was opened in the Carolhill Park area, and around the number 50.

A beech tree was planted in the school grounds and every pupil planted their own bulb and returning to the hall before lunch to place their class objects in a time capsule.

A school spokesperson said: “All the boys and girls have agreed that when the school celebrates its 100th anniversary, which is when they are all aged between 54-61, they are going to come back to Camphill and tell the principal that they buried a time capsule with objects and information in it from 2018.”

Planting a beech tree to mark the Golden Anniversary at Camphill PS.

Staff and children also enjoyed a picnic lunch and everyone went home with a medal to mark the 50th anniversary and a piece of cake.

Thanks have been extended to Charlotte, Mrs McCullagh and the Eco Team for organising the day,the PTA for funding all the plants and medals, and also Andy, the school’s Building Supervisor, for helping prepare the ground for planting.

The original school was opened in 1967 and was replaced with a modern, state of the art building on the same site in the Carolhill Park area off the Toome Road, which opened in January 2007 with a further extension completed in June 2013.

