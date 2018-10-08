75 years of Glarryford YFC

Glarryford Young Farmers’ are in their 75th year and are ready to really tuck into their celebrations at an Anniversary Dinner next month.

Galgorm Manor will be the venue for the event on November 4, when current and past members will gather for at 7pm. Tickets priced £30 can be purchased by contacting Catti on 07845654768 or Jessica on 07525910829.

Members of a Glarryford YFC Tug-of-War team from times past.

The 75th year started with the agm and election of new Club Officers which saw Mervyn Dickey elected president and Wallace Gregg and Gillian Reid his deputies. Catherine Armstrong became Club leader and Cathy Reid her assistant with Jessica Reid elected secretary for a third year with Amy King her assistant. Others elected were treasurer, Adam Crawford; assistant treasurer, John Gregg; PRO, Ellen King; assistant PRO, Jill McCaughern; catering supervisor, Emma Johnston; recreation officers, Suzanne Reid and Ben King; stock Judging coordinator, Mitchell Park.

A Club spokesperson stated: “Glarryford YFC was established during the Second World War, out of destruction grows formation. The War years meant destruction – but they also meant formation. What better example of this is there than Glarryford Young Farmers’ Club? Those of us who never had to endure the hardships and desperation that a war can bring, can never begin to understand what the formation of a Young Farmers’ Club meant to those in the local community. All of us who have been members of the Club down

the years owe a tremendous amount to those who had the courage, foresight and vision to establish a Club in Glarryford. We thank them thoroughly for the friendships, memories, learning and understanding they have bestowed on us.”

Glarryford YFC members attending Ballymoney Show.

Picture from the past: Glarryford YFC fancy dress.

Current members of Glarryford Young Farmers' Club.