£80,000 funding boost for older people in Mid & East Antrim

Older people’s groups in Mid and East Antrim now have a fantastic opportunity to apply for funding for an exciting new programme of fun activities.

Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership (MEAAP) have secured funding of over £80,000 through a partnership with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s European Union’s Peace IV Building Positive Relations Working Group, managed by the Special EU’S Programmes Bodyard (SEUPB).

Older peoples groups in Mid and East Antrim have a fantastic opportunity to apply for funding for an exciting new programme of fun activities such as drama and comedy classes thanks to funding secured by MEAAP. Pictured here is Hilary Bailey from one of the borough's community groups.

MEAAP are now searching for 30 older people’s groups from the Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena areas to create 15 cross-community partnerships, providing a great way to make new friends from another part of Mid and East Antrim.

This opportunity will support groups to take part in a variety of fun activity sessions throughout 2018/2019.

So, if you are over 60 and up for a new and exciting project, they need to hear from you.

MEAAP will support each partnership to participate in 10 fun activity sessions and fund all costs, including room hire, transport, facilitators and catering. Activities will be themed including sports, arts, drama, history and reminiscence and ethnic minority, the groups will decide themselves which theme suits their group best.

Information Sessions are being held in March in three locations to give interested groups an opportunity to learn more about the project and the support MEAAP will provide.

They also hope to give those who attend the information sessions some inspiration on the endless possibilities of what groups could get up to in their 10 sessions of fun.

Information events will be held on Monday, March 5, at Larne Market Yard; Tuesday, March 6, at Ballymena North Business and Recreation Centre and on Wednesday, March 7, at Carrickfergus Town Hall,

Registration will be from 10am at each of the venues with sessions commencing at 10.30am and finishing for lunch at 12.30pm.

Match-funding for this element of the PEACE IV Programme has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

If you are interested in applying for funding, attendance at one of the events is essential. Those interested can register for an event by calling 02825658604 or by emailing Sarah.McLaughlin@meaap.co.uk

Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership (MEAAP) is a local charity set up in 2011 with the aim of improving the lives of older people across Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne. To find out more about MEAAP visit www.meaap.co.uk