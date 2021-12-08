90th birthday donations raise £1,500 for RDA
County Antrim lady Ruth Erwin has presented a cheque for £1,500 to the charity fund at Laurel View Equestrian Centre near Templepatrick.
Mrs Erwin from Templepatrick, who is affectionately known as Wiemy, recently celebrated her 90th birthday.
The money was generously gifted by family and friends in lieu of birthday presents. “I like to support local charities in Northern Ireland, and instead of receiving birthday presents I decided to raise money for the RDA,” she said.
Linda Davis, owner of Laurel View Equestrian Centre was delighted to receive the donation: “Laurel View has been home to four Riding for the Disabled Association groups for 14 years. The groups from Ballyclare, Antrim, East Antrim and Laurel View, meet on a weekly basis and provide riding lessons and activities for children and adults with a diverse range of physical and learning disabilities. The RDA programme is designed to provide therapy, skills development, and opportunities for personal achievement. The organisation is run by volunteers and qualified coaches, and relies on the generosity of its donors.”
Linda Davis said: ”I would like to thank Mrs Erwin for her generosity. This money will help the team at Laurel View to continue to care for the horses and ponies, and maintain equipment and facilities, so they can continue to provide enjoyment and fulfilment for RDA members from the various groups.
Mrs Erwin enjoyed her visit to Laurel View Equestrian Centre and was interested to hear about the life-changing work of the RDA. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank my family and friends for their generosity. It gives me great pleasure to present this cheque, and I know the money will be put to good use for the benefit of local Riding for the Disabled groups.”