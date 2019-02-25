AA information event in Braid

A public information evening is being held in the Braid on Thursday, March 7, by Alcoholics Anonymous.

It has been scheduled as part of the Mid and East Antrim Community Plan “Putting People First”.

Professional workers and any members of the public interested in the problems of the alcoholic are welcome to attend the meeting at 7pm.

The meeting is open to the public and will include speakers from Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon Family Groups UK and a Healthcare Professional who has experience of working with alcoholics.

Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism. The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop drinking. There are no dues or fees for AA membership. They are self-supporting through their own contributions.

AA is not allied with any sect, denomination, politics, organisation or institution. Their primary purpose is to stay sober and help other alcoholics to achieve sobriety.

Alcoholics Anonymous holds regular meetings throughout the borough, including Ballymena at The Old Dispensary, 28 Mount Street daily at 8.30pm and some afternoons; and on Tuesdays at 8.15pm at The George Sloane Centre, Pennybridge.