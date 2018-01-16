Academy packed for Open Nights

Recent Open Nights at Ballymena Academy enabled prospective pupils and their parents to experience a wide range of curricular and co-curricular activities, talk with teachers and current pupils and watch new school videos which are now available on the school website.

The Principal, Stephen Black, welcomed the visitors and stressed the importance which Ballymena Academy places on building strong relationships among pupils, parents and teachers, who are the key partners in any successful school.

Visitors to Ballymena Academy Open Nights were treated to science demonstrations in the labs.

Consolidating upon traditions established over almost two centuries the school remains committed to the pursuit of excellence in a learning environment which is always welcoming, caring and inspiring.

Visitors also learned that the Academy is a friendly learning community in which young people fulfil their potential and benefit from high-quality education in a school which respects them as individuals. Every pupil has access to a broad and balanced curriculum encompassing a wide range of subjects at GCSE and ‘A’ Level and the opportunity to engage in a wide spectrum of co-curricular activities ensuring there is something for everyone at Ballymena Academy where each pupil can develop interests and skills to the highest level.

As part of the Open Nights’ experience, subjects offered to pupils in the first year were represented in lively and colourful displays. Enthusiastic Year Eight pupils demonstrated scientific experiments, technological wizardry, as well as visual and performance artistry and culinary skills.

The Open Evenings also provided many opportunities for ‘hands on’ participation and direct pupil involvement in modern interactive learning, giving a flavour of the wealth of opportunities in terms of curriculum breadth, effective pastoral support, extensive co-curricular activity, and modern facilities. The interests of young artists, actors and actresses, media types, musicians and writers are very well provided for in the multi-media world of Ballymena Academy. The sports displays, drama routines, striking art projects, photographs of trophy winning teams, all testified to the commitment of pupils and the enthusiasm of their teachers in developing the whole person.

Details of all aspects of Ballymena Academy are available from the Principal’s Secretary, as are the arrangements for an Open Afternoon for prospective Sixth Form pupils during the summer term. The School Prospectus and other materials indicate the programme on offer and the school’s website www.ballymenaacademy.org.uk is also an informative source of information and a comprehensive record of academic, sporting and cultural achievements.

Students who demonstrated hockey skills during the Ballymena Academy Open Nights.