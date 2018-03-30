Academy team wins Schools Technology Tournament

A team from Ballymena Academy are celebrating winning the annual Rotary Club of Ballymena Schools’ Technology tournament.

Seventeen teams of Year 10 pupils from eight schools took part in the competition, hosted by the NRC’s Farm Lodge campus, in partnership with Ballymena Rotary Club and with the support of the local business community.

For the second consecutive year, a team from Ballymena Academy filled the top spot and the team of John Kennedy, Christopher Leech, Ayesha Darragh and Alexander Campbell, was presented with a £200 cheque. St Benedict’s College came second with another Ballymena Academy team coming third. The winning teams qualify for the NI finals where they will be up against winners from other regional heats in Coleraine, Dungannon, Cookstown and Limavady.

The winning Ballymena teams will now be invited by the Rotary Club to complete in a Northern Ireland-wide event, organised by the Ballymena Club. Other schools taking part in the competition included: St Louis Grammar, Cambridge House, St Patrick’s College, Castle Tower, Dunclug College and Cullybackey High.