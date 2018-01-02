Advice on how to beat bogus callers in 2018

NI Water has issued timely advice on how to keep your home safe from unwelcome callers.

NI Water advises that if a caller claiming to be from NI Water, Water Service or the Water Board knocks at your door always ask to see their ID. This will have a photograph of the person carrying it and include details such as their name, a unique serial number and the NI Water logo. Also attach your door chain; if you don’t have one, ask the caller to hold the ID to a window or put it through your letterbox so you can read it properly without opening your door. If you have any doubts, call the customer helpline on 03457 440 088.

Des Nevin, NI Water’s Head of Customer Service, said: “It is very unusual that someone claiming to be from NI Water will call to your door. However, if this does happen, simply call our customer helpline on 03457 440 088 to confirm with our Customer Service team whether the person is in fact genuine. When you are calling to clarify the ID, our Customer Service staff will check: Name, Serial number, Date of issue. Please don’t be afraid to check the caller’s ID. Genuine callers won’t mind waiting while you do. NEVER allow anyone access to your property unless you are absolutely certain who they are. The same message applies to telephone calls from people claiming to be from NI Water and asking for bank details. Do not give this information out over the telephone. Simply hang up and report the call to police or NI Water customer helpline.