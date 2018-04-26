AGM kick starts YFC’s 75th year

The annual meeting and election of new officers got Glarryford YFC’s 75th year underway.

Top officials are: Club president, Mervyn Dickey; deputy presidents, Wallace Gregg and Gillian Reid; Club leader,

Glarryford Young Farmers' Club's Arts Festival Producers James and Judy King and Melissa McCombe.

Catherine Armstrong; assistant club leader, Cathy Reid; secretary, Jessica Reid; assistant secretary, Amy King; treasurer, Adam Crawford; assistant treasurer, John Gregg; PRO, Ellen King; assistant PRO, Jill McCaughern; catering superviso, Emma

Johnston; recreation officers, Suzanne Reid and Ben King; and, stock judging co-ordinator, Mitchell Park.

Members have had a busy time since with many events and activities including their production of ‘Sweet Gloria’ in the annual Arts Festival production for which Glarryford’s choreographer Nicole Wray won Best Choreography at the Gala in the Millennium Forum. The production also marked the end of an era of James and Judy King and Melissa McCombe producing the Club’s annual Arts Festival performances, amounting a record of 18 Galas in 21 years.