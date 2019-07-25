Agricultural Business Operations (Level II) course applications open

The CAFRE Agricultural Business Operations (Level II Certificate) course is open for 2019/20 applications.

In 2018/19, 172 candidates enrolled and 166 successfully completed the Level 2 Agriculture Business Operations Course.

Training was delivered over 20 weeks from October 2018 to March 2019 at the three CAFRE Campus locations with a total of seven classes covering three agricultural sectors being taught.

97% of 2018/19 students were satisfied with the course and felt they had gained knowledge from participating in the course and would recommend the course to others and also felt the course will be of benefit to them when running their farm business.

William Dennison from Antrim who successfully completed the course along with his son and brother said: “I really enjoyed the course and learned a lot and it suited me that it was held in the evenings. I would thoroughly recommend the course to anyone interested in agriculture and thinking of applying for the Young Farmers’ Payment/Regional Reserve Scheme.”

Book a place on a course by visiting the CAFRE website www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/young-farmers-payment-regional-reserve/

A range of evenings, Monday to Wednesday will be available, however, choices will become more limited as classes fill up. Therefore, it is important that you book early to ensure you get the training event which best suits your needs. The cost of the course is £150.

The classes begin in October and run weekly for 20 weeks. All of the classes will be based in one of the three CAFRE Campuses – Greenmount, Loughry and Enniskillen. Classes will be sector based and include dairying, beef, sheep, horticulture, poultry and crops. Call CAFRE on 028 9442 6880 or email Industry.TrainingAdmin@daera-ni.gov.uk for information.