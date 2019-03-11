Ahoghill Women’s Institute

The theme for the February meeting of Ahoghill WI was Golden Anniversary and many ladies dressed in golden tones for the occasion.

Deirdre Chestnutt, personal stylist and blogger, was the speaker at the meeting which was a ‘Bring A Friend Night’. Members enjoyed viewing the range of clothes, shoes and handbags she had brought some from expensive boutiques and others from fashion chain stores. Deirdre finished by outlining the importance of looking out for one another in everyday life.

She also judged the competition for a pretty scarf which resulted in first place going to Jean Graham with Jean Clarke second and Pearl Fleming, third. The magazine prize was won by Doris Rosborough, Flower girl was Judith Carruthers and Birthday girl was Jean Graham.