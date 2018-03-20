Ahoghill YFC ready for summer

Ahoghill Young Farmers’ Club will be taking annual fundraising to new heights this year as they prepare to stage money spinning events in aid of the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance Service.

Their first fundraiser of 2018 will be a charity car wash on Saturday, April 7, in the car park opposite the new Health Centre in Ahoghill at 9am.

New club office bearers after the recent Ahoghill YFC agm. Front left to right; Rachael Chesney, Michael Patterson, Peter Alexander, Rachel Gillespie and Nicole Connor.

A Club spokesperson said: “It would be great to see lots of people there to support this worthy charity and while you’re getting your car washed you can treat yourself to a breakfast bap and a cup of tea or coffee.”

Members will also be taking part in the relay at the Belfast City Marathon in May when they will have two teams raising

sponsorship for their chosen charity, Air Ambulance.

At the end of last year, the Club presented a massive £2000 to their 2017 chosen charity - The Community Rescue Service Portglenone.

Ahoghill YFC members who took part in the recent bowling competition in Lisburn. From left to right; Michael Patterson, Neil Armstrong, Nicole Connor, Hannah McLarnin and Michelle Petticrew.

The annual general meeting followed in January to decide the office positions for the next club year commencing in April. These resulted - Club Leader: Michael Patterson, assistant club leader: Andrew Greer, secretary: Rachel Gillespie, assistant secretary: Hannah McLarnin, treasurer: Nicole Connor, assistant treasurer: Michelle Petticrew, PRO: Rachael Chesney, and, assistant PRO: Kathryn Speers.

Thanks have been extended by the Club to Peter Alexander for attending and chairing the meeting, to all members who held office and committee positions from the previous year, the Club’s team of vice-presidents and president for their continued support throughout the year. Best wishes have also been extended to everyone in their new roles luck for 2018-19.

Other highlights at the end of last year included the annual club dinner held in Portglenone in November. The Club has extended congratulations to all those who received prizes on the night and to Zita Blair, Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster Vice-president, who attended as guest speaker.

A spokesperson for the Club said: “As the winter programme comes to an end, we can defiantly say that we’ve had an enjoyable

Ahoghill YFC members presenting a cheque for �2000 to the Community Rescue Service Portglenone.

year.

“We had many great meetings such as shooting, a trip to the pantomime, self-defence and an exchange with Gleno Valley Young Famers’ Club, where it was great to be along to get to know a neighbouring club.

“As the summer months begin to approach we look forward to the Balmoral girls’ football heats in May, our sports night in June and our annual barbecue on Saturday, August 11, along with all the other exciting events and competitions that will be

on.”