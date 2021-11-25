Ahoghill Young Farmers’ Club celebrate 90 successful years

All past and present members thoroughly enjoyed their night with speeches from YFCU President Peter Alexander and Deputy President Stuart Mills, a charity raffle, prize giving and a band. A spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone who attended the dinner and helped organise this memorable occasion. We can wait to see what the next 100 years has in store for Ahoghill YFC.”

Cup winners were: James Kernohan Cup for Junior Floral Art Ella Gillespie, Wilson’s Feed Ltd Cup for Senior Floral Art Lucy Benton, Junior Homemaker Shield Emily Harkness, Senior Homemaker Shield Kathryn Speers, Junior Public Speaking Shield Sarah Chesney, Clarke Perpetual Challenge Cup for Senior Public Speaking Kathryn Speers, Campbell Cup for Junior Ulster Young Farmer Lucy Gillespie & Emily Harkness, Nelson Alexander Tractor Shield for Senior Ulster Young Farmer Jonathan Bristow, H. Colvin & Son Perpetual Cup for Junior Dairy Judging Sarah Chesney, Isaac Andrews & Sons Ltd Perpetual Cup for Senior Dairy Judging Lucy Benton, David Clarke Perpetual Cup for Best Area Judging Lydia Gillespie & Sarah Chesney, Hugh Cameron Cup for Junior Sheep Judging Andrew Chesney, Thompsons Farm Feeds Cup for Senior Dairy Judging Jonathan Bristow, The George Kerr Cup for Junior Beef Judging Sarah Chesney, The Boyd & Kernohan Cup for Senior Beef Judging Stephen Speers, McWhirter Cup for Best Area Judging Stephen Speers & Andrew Chesney, The William McCord Cup for Boys Tractor Handling James Kelso, The B.R.S Cars Cup for Girls Tractor Handling Rachel Rea, Robert Morton Early Riser Challenge Cup For Silage Assessment Rachel Rea, The Yvonne Reid Proficiency Cup for Most Proficiencies Stephen Speers, William Hood Cup for Best Junior Male Andrew Chesney, The Robert Gault Cup for Best Senior Male Mark Kerr, The Robert Dick Cup for Best Junior Female Lucy Gillespie, John McElderry Cup for Best Senior Female Michelle Petticrew, Stevensons & Co Cup for Best Newcomer Alannah Glover & Adam McClean.