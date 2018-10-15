Ahoghill Young Farmers get their winter programme underway

With a very busy summer not long behind them Ahoghill YFC now have their sights set on a packed winter programme.

Highlights of their hectic summer included the success of the club’s Boys’ Football Team who enjoyed a win at Ballymoney Show and continued to get placed at the sports nights throughout the year.

Hannah McLarnin, Neil Armstrong, Nicole Connor and Lydia Gillespie taking part in the build it competition.

There was also success Jonathan Bristow and Nicole Connor who were placed at this year’s Beef and Sheep Stock-judging heats in the Ballymena market, with Jonathan taking third and Nicole gaining fourth in the 21-25 beef category. Members especially enjoyed the John Bradley challenge this year which was a Hawaiian themed hockey competition. Two teams were sent to the ‘Build it’ competition which saw members take on the task of building an insect house within a time limit and testing out their creative skills.

The annual BBQ in August once again attracted a big turnout of members and the Club have extended thanks to all the past and present members for their support. It as followed the next day with a fun day for Family and Friends featuringa BBQ, a bouncy castle and a very popoular slip n’ slide.

A spokesperson for the Club said: “This was a great fun filled day and one we will be doing again next year.

“The summer ended and it was great to see one of our members Andrew Chesney head away on the junior weekend, getting to meet lots of new people from all the different clubs.”

Rachel Gillespie, Michelle Petticrew, Kathryn Speers and Rachael Chesney of Ahoghill YFC at the stock judging heats.

Ahoghill YFC recently kicked off their winter programme with a fun games night of ice-breaker games and food. The Club were delighted to be able to welcome 12 new members to their fold.

The second club meeting of the new season as entitled ‘Swing er round’ and took the form of a jiving and line dancing night.

The Club spokesperson said: “Members are looking forward to upcoming events such as the public speaking competition, some of older members to the annual County Dinner prizegiving night and of course our exchange with Holestone YFC later in the year. Remember it’s still not too late to join us.” Anyone interested can message the Club’s facebook page or text our club secretary Rachel on 07715815065 or our club leader Michael on 07933149848.

The mixed senior team from Ahoghill Young Farmers' Club attending Finvoy's sports night.

Hannah McLarnin, Lydia Gillespie, Ruth Dick, Kathryn Speers and Thomas Selfridge at the Hawaiian hockey competition.