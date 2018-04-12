Air Ambulance issues call for fundraisers in Tyrone

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI) has issued a call for volunteers from Tyrone to support them with their fundraising activity for 2018.

A total of 400 volunteers are needed to help AANI in its efforts to raise the £2million needed to keep the Air Ambulance NI operating its vital service for a full year.

AANI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for the region and from its base in Lisburn it can reach any part of Northern Ireland in approximately 25 minutes. The service’s primary role is to deliver advanced critical care, benefitting those whose lives are at serious risk following significant injury or trauma by bringing urgent medical assistance directly to the patient at the scene. The air ambulance has been tasked on over 280 missions since it launched in July 2017.

AANI estimates that this year they will be attending over 300 events across Northern Ireland where they will need the support and enthusiasm of local volunteers to help with their fundraising activity. Anyone who would like to find out more can email info@airambulanceni.org or call 028 9262 2677.