Alcoholics Anonymous holding public information meeting

A public information evening has been scheduled by Alcoholics Anonymous as part of the Mid and East Antrim Community Plan “Putting People First”.

The meeting, which is open to people right across the borough, will take place on Thursday, March 7, at 7pm at The Braid, Ballymena Town Hall Museum and Arts Centre.

Professional workers and any members of the public interested in the problems of the alcoholic are welcome to attend the evening.

The meeting is open to the public and will include speakers from Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon Family Groups UK and a healthcare professional who has experience of working with alcoholics.

Alcoholics Anonymous already holds regular meetings throughout the Mid and East Antrim area.

These include meetings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm and on Saturdays at 7pm in Gloucester Park Day Centre, Gloucester Ave, Larne; on Tuesdays at 8.30pm in Lourdes Recreational Hall, Victoria Avenue, Whitehead; and, on Thursdays and Sundays at 8.30pm in Sunnylands Community Centre, Bridewell Drive, Carrickfergus.

Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism.

The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop drinking.

There are no dues or fees for AA membership. They are self-supporting through their own contributions.

AA is not allied with any sect, denomination, politics, organisation or institution; does not wish to engage in any controversy, neither endorses nor opposes any causes.

Their primary purpose is to stay sober and help other alcoholics to achieve sobriety.

It is understood that many alcoholics appear to have normal lives and appear to be successful, with good jobs, a family and a mortgage. They may dismiss criticism of their behaviour, they may not be truthful about their levels of alcohol consumption. Sometimes they may be able to control it, sometimes they may not.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are free to attend and available to anyone who has a desire to stop drinking.

The meetings aim to offer help and support for those who attend to live a happy and contented life, free from a dependence on alcohol.

Those needing help are encouraged to contact AA on 028 9035 1222 or email csoofaa@alcoholicsanonymous.ie

Anyone requiring further information, details of meeting times and/or directions can visit the website at www.alcoholicsanonymous.ie