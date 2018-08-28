Another successful Summer Carnival in Ballymena

It may be the end of the summer season but the people of Ballymena celebrated in style during the fun-filled Summer Carnival which took place on Saturday.

The event, organised by Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID), was bigger and better than before and ensured the town was a hive of activity.

Ben and Matthew McLarnon with Daniel Matthews Friendly Faces at the Ballymena Summer Carnivval. The fun extended to both of the town's shopping centres with the Stay and Play garden taking place in Fairhill and face painters, balloon modellers and glitter tattooists in the Tower Centre. Various activities also took place throughout Bryan Street, Wellington Court, Harmony Hub and the surrounding areas.

Families and visitors to the town enjoyed lots of fun activities and on-street entertainment including carnival games and crafts, face painting, fun characters, live music and the hugely popular pet farm that included an adorable miniature pony who patiently gave pony rides to many excited kids.

A selection of themed attractions also entertained the crowds with the braver visitors enjoying the Twister Ride, Chair-O-Planes and the Nerf Challenge. The Retro Gaming trailer also proved popular.

The Cool FM roadshow with Pete Snodden was in attendance at the new Harmony Hub with many fantastic prizes given away to the lucky audience, courtesy of local retailers and businesses.

Laura Smyth was one of the three winners of the BID Facebook Competition and received her prize at the Ballymena Carnival weekend event from Councillor Audrey Wales MBE and Pete Snodden of Cool FM.

What makes an event like Ballymena’s Summer Carnival the success it is, is the contribution from local traders and retailers and this year, the traders in Ballymena did not disappoint. Traders also offered visitors many excellent ‘on the day’ promotions and special offers or gifts for the Cool FM Roadshow. Some of the businesses that took part included Toytown Stores, Ultimate in Fashion, Outdoor Adventure, Robin Adair Jewellers, Wyse Byse, Red Star Music, Simon Houston Hair Dressing, McKillens Shoes, Bob and Berts, Zip Yard and Waveney Eye Care.

Ballymena BID manager Alison Moore said: “We’re really pleased with the success of the Summer Carnival. It was a fantastic day for all those involved from the families and visitors who came to support the event, to the traders and businesses that took part. There was a great buzz around the town throughout the day and the businesses enjoyed a busy day of trading.

“The BID would like to thank all the retailers who took part in the Summer Carnival by way of kindly donating prizes for the roadshow and also offering discounts and fun activities in their premises. We hope that by promoting what is available in Ballymena we will continue to see more visitors coming to the town. Ballymena really does offer something for everyone.”

Local Councillor, Audrey Wales, who visited the Summer Carnival on Saturday, said: “The Ballymena Means Summer Carnival was another fantastic event organised by Ballymena BID. The atmosphere within the town centre was electric and it was great to see people from near and far enjoying themselves. Well done to all who were involved in making the day another great success”

Avice Green was one of the winners of the BID Facebook Competition and was presented with her prize during the Summer Carnival event in Ballymena by Councillor Audrey Wales MBE and Pete Snodden of Cool FM.

One of the winners of the BID Facebook Competition was Jason Watson (Bjorn Identity) pictured with Councillor Audrey Wales MBE and Pete Snodden of Cool FM.

Emilie Eagleson, Ella Tweed, Terri Beth Bartley & Sarrane Bartley from Flamingo pictured during the Summer Carnival. Families and visitors to the town enjoyed lots of fun activities and on-street entertainment including carnival games and crafts, face painting, fun characters, live music and a hugely popular pet farm .

Katie Vaughn made friends with a meerkat during the Ballymena Summer Carnival. The event, organised by Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID), was bigger and better than before and ensured the town was a hive of activity.