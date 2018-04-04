Antrim event to highlight sight loss

The most common form of sight loss in the Uk will be taking centre stage at an awarness event in Antrim.

The Antrim Macular Support Group will have a stall at the town’s Tesco Extra superstore on Friday, April 13, to offer information about age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and raise awareness of macular disease.

From 11am-3pm, members of the Antrim Macular Support Group will be on hand to talk to visitors about the group’s activities, how it helps people with macular conditions living locally and additional support available in the area for people with vision loss.

The Antrim Macular Support Group meets on the second Friday of each month, from 11am-12.30pm at Greystone Community Centre, 30 Ballycraigy Road, Antrim. It is one of more than 350 macular support groups all over the UK, offering information, encouragement and friendship to people with macular disease.

AMD affects the central vision and more people are being affected as our population ages. It is estimated that around 600,000 people in the UK have AMD, with another 200 new cases being diagnosed every day. At the current rate, around 1.3 million people will be affected by 2050.

Kate McAllister, Antrim Macular Support Group volunteer, said: “Events like these are an excellent way to raise awareness of AMD and other macular conditions, and the effect that sight loss can have on a person’s life.

“Although there is no cure for macular disease at present, there are lots of things that can be done to reduce the speed of its progression and limit its impact. We’ll be offering lots of advice on this on the day, as well as talking about the support on offer to anyone living locally who has a macular condition, from our group and other organisations working in the area.

“If you have AMD, or if you have a friend or family member who has been affected by sight problems, then please come along and see us at Tesco to find out more.”