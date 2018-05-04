Antrim firm kits out ‘The Knights’ with new ‘armour’

Antrim-based managed IT and telecoms firm, Outsource Solutions, has agreed a sponsorship deal with wheelchair basketball club, The Knights.

The deal will see its players kitted out in new team vests for the latest season of play.

Club captain, Neil Carlisle, said: “As a small, self-funded club, we rely heavily on the support of organisations like Outsource, who recognise the importance of offering people with a disability the opportunity to engage in a team sport in order to promote a healthy lifestyle and encourage social inclusion.

“With more than 50 players from right across Northern Ireland, at all levels of experience, ranging from seven to 47 years-old, both men and women, we pride ourselves in being fully inclusive. But to continue to be able to operate and support our growing numbers, we need the help of our sponsors and volunteers.

“The team is absolutely delighted with the new club vests and we’re very excited to be wearing them on the court as we compete in games at home and away.”

Set up in 1990, the Knights participate in a number of Wheelchair Basketball Leagues including GB Junior League, GB Senior League, Irish League, UK Regional Junior Championships and competitions further afield.

The senior team has also competed in many overseas tournaments, while several Knights players also have international experience both with GB and Ireland.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Managing Director of Outsource, Terry Moore, underlined the importance of supporting local community sports groups.

He said: “When one of our employees approached us about sponsoring their club, the Knights, we were immediately impressed with the team’s ethos of providing opportunities for disabled people to get involved in sport and promoting health and wellbeing for disabled people. The Knights’ passion for the sport and the benefits it can have for players was infectious and we were delighted to be able to offer our support. As an employer, we also strive to promote a healthy, balanced lifestyle for our own team, with benefits such as access to healthcare and medical scheme membership and flexible working. Therefore, this sponsorship felt like a great fit and we’re very much looking forward to cheering the Knights on throughout the season.”