Antrim Live returns to town this weekend

Antrim Live returns to the heart of Antrim from Friday to Sunday, April 5-7.

Antrim Town will be buzzing with activity during this weekend of cultural extravaganza.

Mr Hullabaloo wil be among the performers at Antrim Live this weekend.

Now in its third year, Antrim Live is a festival of fun with something for all ages to enjoy.

Kicking off this year’s event on Friday 5 April, Nuala McKeever brings her new stand-up comedy show “Letting Go or Losing It” to The Old Courthouse, whilst the fun fair arrives in town at the Castle Mall car park.

Take in the sights and smells and sample some of the culinary delights at the Artisan Market. Or join in The Jurassic Loc Down and Fossil Hunt and dive into the world of prehistoric beasts! Jay the T-rex and his little sister Roxie will be stomping their way into Antrim Castle Gardens in a fully interactive show.

Be enchanted on a tantalising treasure trail where an array of quirky characters will guide you and surprise you as they take you through a wonderful, Wonderland Wood! The Bop Bop Baby, storytelling with Mr Hullabaloo, street performers and fun fair will provide the children with hours of endless fun.

Antrim Live returns to the heart of Antrim Town this weekend. (submitted image)

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Michael, said: “Antrim Live is a great weekend of activities for the whole family to enjoy in the heart of Antrim Town. This event goes from strength to strength each year, attracting hundreds of visitors to our borough, showcasing our fabulous Antrim Castle Gardens and other historical sites. I would encourage you all to come along and join in this festival of fun.”

The Long Now by poet Sam Burnside who was born in Antrim will be staged at The Old Courthouse on Saturday, April 6. The Long Now explores one man’s memories of growing up in County Antrim in the 1950s set against the ripples of external political, economic and cultural forces that were to impact so forcibly on life here during that time. Featuring Sam Burnside’s poetic language, The Long Now is an evocative exploration of memory,

There will also be the chance to Take a Tour of Pogues Entry the home of Dr Alexander Irvine on Saturday, April 6. Meet the Lady of the Chimney Corner and some of the characters who shaped Irvine’s Life and work.

Antrim Live has a great line-up for the whole family to enjoy and is open to all.

For a full programme of events visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/antrimlive.