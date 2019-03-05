Businesses have gathered at The Old Courthouse in Antrim for the results of this year’s Antrim Town Business Awards.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Paul Michael, who hosted the awards, said: “We are very privileged to have such a high standard of local businesses in Antrim Town and I would like to pass on my congratulations to all of those businesses who were shortlisted and in particular the worthy winners.

Antrim Town Centre Business Awards - Best Small Eatery/Coffee Shop 'Winner - Alfie's Café

Antrim Town Centre Business Awards - Best Beauty Salon 'Winner - Antrim Beauty Clinic

Antrim Town Centre Business Awards - Best Restaurant 'Winner Furama Restaurant

Antrim Town Centre Business Awards - Best Public House 'Winner - Maddens Bar & Restaurant

