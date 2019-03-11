Attention! ‘Fifth’ Scouts mark Founder’s Day

Fifth Ballymena (St Columba’s) Scout Group came together to celebrate Founders’ Day at St Columba’s Church.

Pictured are the Leaders and members of the Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs and Scout sections of Fifth Ballymena Scout Group.

Emma Adams and Emma Weir from St Columba's Scout Group and representatives from the Ballymena Foodbank, Les Hughes and Stclair Beatty

A spokesperson for the group said: “It was a great occasion and wonderful to have such a great turn out. Well done all who took part in the service.”

Also recently, Scouts Emma Adams and Emma Weir helped out at Ballymena Foodbank. They decided they wanted to raise both awareness for the service and help in a more practical level and put together a presentation for their Troop, explaining how the charity works and asking them to each donate some money. They then completed an online shop which they presented to representatives from St Columba’s Church, Les Hughes and St Clair Beatty, who volunteer at the Foodbank.