Author David Ryan to visit Ballymena

Northern Ireland author David Ryan will be visiting the Ballymena Faith Mission Bookshop on Saturday, May 12.

During his visit to the High Street shop he will be signing copies of his books between 10am-3pm.

David Ryan published his first book in the ‘Encounters’ Series in 2015. He has recently published the longed-for sequel in the series ‘Close Encounters’

The Encounters series of books has received wide spread critical acclaim in the Christian book market, as David has combined reflections on his travels to far flung places with more local observations, and at the same time addressed and challenged a number of hard hitting issues from modern society.

In his latest book, Close Encounters, there is a diverse range of short stores, including ones on India and China, along with a humorous look at the game of Football, and the activities of Trainspotter. One of the stories in the new book is called ‘Picking Up the Pennies’ and it is this book that provides the inspiration for the book’s cover.

David said “I always enjoy the opportunity to meet existing and potential new readers of the Encounters books and have a chat. This gives the readers the chance to ask a writer questions about the writing and publishing process along with some of the inspiration for the wide range of stories in the books”