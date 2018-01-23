‘Baby and Me’ service launched for parents

The Northern Trust’s Health Visiting Service has launched a new service for parents called ‘Baby and Me’.

Baby and Me groups are offered to mums and dads of babies up to 12 months. It is a six-week programme that runs the first and third Wednesday of each month. Parents will be able to learn more about their baby’s development and meet with health visitors in a relaxed and welcoming group environment. Weekly topics and themes include getting to know your baby, nurturing relationships, growth and development, healthy minds and bodies and day-to-day parenting. Antrim was the location of the first Baby and Me group and the team have been kindly supported by Holiday Inn Express, near Junction One.

Antrim Nurse Manager, Tracey Kerr: “From a team’s perspective we recognise the importance of bringing parents together to establish peer groups whist delivering key health and wellbeing messages regarding babies/children and the parents. Baby and Me is a whole team approach building on the strengths the staff have.”

For more details contact your local health visiting team in Antrim by calling 028 9442 4600.

You do not need referred to attend, every parent or guardian is welcome with babies under the age of 12 months.

As well as Baby and Me, the Breastfeeding Support Group has moved into the same Holiday Inn Express at Junction One.