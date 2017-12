Ballee was turned into a winter wonderland at the annual Lights Switch On, which was hosted by Green Pastures Church supporting Ballee Community Association and Seven Towers Community Association.

Over 150 children visited Santa Claus, everyone got to enjoy fruit punch and hot chocolate whilst listening to the Community Choir.

Two happy helpers serving fruit punch

Photos kindly submitted.

