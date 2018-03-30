Ballymena Academy ready to serve up their eighth annual ‘Daffodil Tea’

Pupils and staff at Ballymena Academy are getting ready to serve up the eighth ‘Daffodil Tea’ in the school’s W.H. Mol Assembly Hall on Wednesday, April, 18, at 2.30pm.

Admission of £20 is payable at the door with funds raised going to support the NSPCC and the Co-Curricular programme at Ballymena Academy.

To avoid disappointment and make a reservation for this popular event, either Jane Allen via email to jane@janes-kitchen.co.ukm Ellen Russell by calling (028) 25684272 or Miss Hiliary Taylor by calling (028) 25652350.