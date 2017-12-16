Ballymena Academy win through to Mock Bar National Finals

A team from Ballymena Academy have won through to the Mock Bar National Finals next year.

The Citizenship Foundation, in partnership with the Bar Council of Northern Ireland, held its second ever Bar Mock Trial Competition recently at Derry/LondonDerry Court House.

The competition, funded by the legal Education Foundation, allowed students to take on the roles of barristers and witnesses, with one team prosecuting and the other defending.

Overall winners on the day Ballymena Academy will progress to the National Finals in Cardiff in March.