Ballymena alive with the sound of Midtown music

Ballymena town centre came alive with the sound of music at weekend with the return of Midtown Sounds.

The event, organised by Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID) in association with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, returned for its second year with even more venues and performances than before, with the crowds also returning to witness some of the outstanding musical talent from Ballymena and the surrounding areas.

Conor McAuley performed in Ground Coffee Shop during Midtown Sounds organised by Ballymena BID, in association with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. Pictured alongside Conor are his parents Seamus and Martina and Cllr Stephen Nicholl.

Opening the event and returning for his second year was Ryan Price, who entertained the audiences in Corner Bakery, before making his way to Wellington Barbers and Harmony Hub. Dean McKay also began proceedings at Tyre Town before wowing the crowds in Chocoa and Bob and Berts.

Other performances included Erin Fullerton with her soulful voice at Houston Hair at Tower Centre and Harmony Hub; Rebecca Hall, talented singer and Harpist who soothed crowds at Wallaces, McKillens Shoes and Ultimate in Fashion; and, musician Jedidah Shanks who performed in Woodside Chemists.

In McGroggans Ice Cream shop as Darryl Ball took to the stage before his performance in Moore Electrics, with Leah O’Kane returning to entertain the crowds in The Music Rooms.

Making their debut at Midtown Sounds were Conor McAuley and Eoin Agnew who delighted audiences in Ground Coffee, Outdoor Adventure, Follow Coffee Co and Red Star Music respectively.

Local musician Ryan Price entertained customers in The Wellington Barber, Ballymena during Midtown Sounds.

The event concluded on Saturday afternoon with an open jam at Midtown Makers and the atmosphere in store was electrifying.

Organisers of the event were delighted at the reception of traders and public alike who enjoyed the live musical performances in stores throughout the town centre.

Kathleen McBride, BID Manager said: “The response from our second Midtown Sounds event was fantastic. Not only did the performers and traders in the area get involved, the crowds of shoppers were toe-tapping and singing along, adding to the already vibrant atmosphere in the town.

“Once again, Midtown Sounds gave us the opportunity to showcase the high level of musical talent here in Ballymena and the surrounding areas. We would like to thank all those who performed, as well as the traders who hosted artists in their premises. With the assistance of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, it was another great event.”

Pictured in McGroggan's during Midtown Sounds in Ballymena is Brian McGroggan, Proprietor; Kathleen McBride, BID Manager; Daryl Ball and Cllr Audrey Wales MBE.