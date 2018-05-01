Ballymena Cadets spring into action

Learning came out of the classroom and into the Great Outdoors recently for three Ballymena Cadets.

Lucy Millar, Naomi Nevin and Morgan Nicolls were among Cadets drawn from across the province who enjoyed adventure, sport and camaraderie at the Spring Cadet Camp held at Magilligan Cadet Centre.

Preparing to head off on a day trek is 12-year-old Morgan Nicolls, a member of Ballymena Open Detachment Army. (photo submitted).

The trio tackled everything from orienteering to open air cooking, gaining new skills and making new friendships along the way.

Colonel David Kane, Commandant of 1st (Northern Ireland) Battalion Army Cadet Force, said: “Our Cadets are always up for an escape from routine and it’s so much the better when the programme on offer includes plenty of fun, adventure and sports. For the kids, it’s a great break from the pressures of study, but Cadet Camp is also very much a learning experience, packed with both mental and physical challenges.

“Understandably, Cadet Camps have huge appeal for mums and dads who are delighted to see their teenagers abandon the computer screen and mobile phone in favour of fun with real-life rather than virtual friends. Parents can be confident that, at Cadet Camp, their kids will be professionally taught and supervised by adults who will encourage them to achieve more than they might ever have thought possible, all within an inclusive and friendly set up.

“We’re strongly focused on helping our Cadets build great memories as well as new skills and, at a time when most families are feeling the financial pinch, we’re happy to do that without breaking the hard-pressed Bank of Mum & Dad. All the activities which make up the Cadet experience are either totally free or very low in cost; with the exception of footwear, we even provide our members with free uniforms.”

Although they have only just returned from their Spring Camp, Ballymena Cadets are already looking forward to a two week Summer Camp adventure in England.

To find out how your children might benefit from membership of the Army, Sea or Air Cadets in your area, call 0800 730 730 or visit www.reservesandcadetsni.org.uk.