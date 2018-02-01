Ballymena community groups head North West

Ballymena Community Groups have come together to complete a cross community ‘Best Practice’ visit to the “Caw and Nelson Drive Action Group” in Derry/Londonderry.

The group had the opportunity of listening to, and sharing stories with the well-established members of the CAW and Nelson Drive project.

Ballymena Community Groups came together recently to complete a cross community Best Practice visit to the Caw and Nelson Drive Action Group in Derry/Londonderry.

Dunclug Partnership who secured funding from the Housing Executive BRIC project were supported in this initiative by Gillian Forrest from Supporting Communities, Rhoda Walker from North Ballymena Community Cluster and John Read from the Housing Executive.

Gillian said: “It was a privilege to beinvolved in the project and it was really good to see the groups coming together,

learning from each other, not to mention the craic had along the way. Following the visit the groups have mooted that they would like to further develop the cross community relationships, such was the success of the day. Finally thank you to all of those who gave up their time to invest in the project, they did Ballymena Proud.”

Patricia McQuillan from Dunclug Partnership, added: “This was a really good day and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Community Groups from across the borough who kindly accepted our offer to attend the ‘Best Practice Visit’ including Glenravel and District Community and Residents Association, Ballykeel 1 Moving Forward Community Group, Dunclug Youth Forum and Ballymena North Partnership”.

Rhoda, the coordinator with North Ballymena Community Cluster said: “It’s so important that groups get the opportunity to meet up with other groups from both their own area and further afield. It helps to share knowledge, build networks and

revitalises creativity. Dunclug Partnership hopes to run similar, information sharing events in the future and is always on the look on for new volunteers who are interested in being involved. For more information why not give us a call on 0777

834 5526 or message us on Facebook. We’d love to have a chat with you about the volunteer support we can provide”.