Ballymena dentist on the run for 100km

Running 100km, almost 63 miles, from Portstewart to Cushendall over Slieveanorra, Trostan and Lurig Peaks is in landscape Robin Alexander, knows well as a member of the North West Mountain Rescue Team.

Robin said: “Living and working in Ballymena I soon became aware that the volunteers of the North West Mountain Rescue Team play a key role in coming to the aid of those lost or injured on the uplands. From bases in Ballymena, Magherafelt and Enniskillen they cover all of Northern Ireland aside from 12 peaks in the Mournes. Thus I find being an active member of the Mountain Rescue Team very satisfying and my sponsored run will help continue upgrading our equipment. For example,a set of titanium wheels for a stretchers cost over £2,000 yet make extracting a casualty so much easier and safer in all weathers.”

As a member of Ballymena Runners, one of the largest running clubs in the province Robin has long supported the Club’s five and 10km Broughshane Fun Runs in aid of the North West Mountain Rescue Service. This year planned for 7pm on Monday, Aug 2. The growing co-operation between Mountain Rescue Volunteers and their communities helping ensure those in peril on the hills will have help at hand 24/7. Simply dial 999 for police and request Mountain Rescue for a rapid, professional response. To support Robin Alexander and the local mountain rescue team browse www.justgiving.com/fundraising/robin-alexander or www.nwmrt.org