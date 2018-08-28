Ballymena entries shortlisted for awards

A Ballymena cycling group and a wellbeing professional from the town have been shortlisted for Northern Ireland’s inaugural Health and Fitness Awards sponsored by Centra.

Community social cycling group, Connect Cycling, has been shortlisted in the Community Engagement Category sponsored by Pure Gym alongside local wellbeing professional, Estelle Wallace, who is a finalist in Health and Fitness Blogger/Influencer of the Year sponsored by BPerfect Cosmetics.

Over 200 entries were received for the Awards and were independently judged by a highly experienced panel from the health and fitness industry made up of former Ulster, Ireland and British Lions rugby star Stephen Ferris, Centra Ambassador and Northern Ireland nutritionist Jane McClenaghan, personal trainer Ian Young, fitness blogger Aly Harte and Sunday Life Editor Martin Breen.

The awards comprise of 15 categories to recognise the outstanding achievements of the local health and fitness industry including Gym of the Year, Personal Trainer of the Year, Best Corporate Wellness Programme, Retailer of the Year and Healthy Food Outlet of the Year.

Speaking on behalf of the judges, Stephen Ferris said: “My fellow judges and I were so impressed by the standard of entries and it was a very hard job to shortlist all of the categories.

“We were blown away with the stories we read about what individuals, companies and charities are doing across Northern Ireland and the calibre was very high so all the entrants should be proud of the work they are doing.”

Winners will be announced at a prestigious ceremony hosted by former Emmerdale actress, Strictly Come Dancing star and health and fitness enthusiast, Gemma Atkinson and Q Radio’s Ninja Warrior Ibe Sesay on Saturday, September 22. in the Crowne Plaza Belfast.

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets for the Health and Fitness Awards can contact sarah@weirevents.co.uk