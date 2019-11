Christmas was officially switched on in Ballymena on Thursday night.

The huge crowds who turned out to line the streets for the occasion were treated to a santa parade, street animation, reindeer and sleigh, children’s lantern parade, pipe band, choir and live band.

The Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Beth Adger, switched on the lights with Rowan Denton from Castle Tower School and Santa.

