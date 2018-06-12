Ballymena in top five Iceland stores in UK for fundraising

Warm hearted Iceland staff in Ballymena are fabulous when it comes to fundraising.

Over the past 12 months Iceland employees in the UK have thrown themselves into an array of challenges from long distance cycle rides to sponsored coach pulls - with colleagues in Ballymena raising the fourth highest amount, £3,764, for Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer Scotland.

In just one year Iceland staff across the UK have cycled, walked, putted, baked and head-shaved their way to raising almost £1m to support people living with dementia.

Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation (IFCF), which has raised an impressive £944,040 over the past financial year, has extended its commitment to the charity until the end of March 2019.

Much of the activity took place during Charity Week in August 2017, when the dedicated workforce raised more than £594,000.

Alzheimer’s Society Community Fundraiser for Northern Ireland, Linzi Stewart, presented Ballymena staff with a trophy and certificate in recognition of all their hard work.

She said: “We were delighted when Iceland chose to support Alzheimer’s Society as its charity partner in 2017-18 and we’ve been overwhelmed by staff commitment to fundraising over the past year.

“The dedication and commitment shown by Ballymena staff in their numerous fundraising activities has resulted in them raising the fourthth highest funds of any Iceland store in the UK. With this money, we will be able to continue to provide care for people living with dementia through our innovative and inclusive services. We are so grateful for Ballymena Iceland’s support”