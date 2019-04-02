Ballymena journalist launches autobiography

Ballymena journalist and author, Joe Boyd, launched his autobiography: Trading Places: From Hopelessness to Happiness’ in the town at the weekend.

Around 100 people joined Joe at Victory Praise Community Church in Pennybridge on Saturday to celebrate his special day and buy a copy of the book. His guests included colleagues from Timeless Publications, The Church Page, Pure Wellness gym where he serves as a volunteer, and Ballymena Times, where he was formerly an editorial contributor.

The 41-year-old has also worked as a freelance ‘ghost-writer’, editor and press agent during his career.

The book reveals how God has worked in Joe’s life allowing him to overcome the physical limitations imposed by Cerebral Palsy and Joe was delighted at the launch day when he was joined by some of his former teachers and physiotherapists from Beechgrove School, the place were his early journalistic aspirations were nurtured.

Joe said: “I was overwhelmed and blessed by the number of people who came along to celebrate the launch of my book. Never in my wildest dreams did I believe that so many people would be interested in my story.

“I am so grateful to Timeless Publications for giving me the opportunity to tell my story. Most of all I praise my Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ for turning life around, allowing me to have such an amazing existence and blessing me each day I live.”

Joe extended thanks to Pastor Stephen Johnston, the leadership team and members of Victory Praise Community Church for providing a welcoming venue for the launch.

He also thanked his wife Rachael, mum Margaret and friends Lorna, Hester and Caroline, who excelled themselves with the catering at the event.

‘Trading Places; From Hopelessness to Happiness’ by Joe Boyd is available to buy online from www.timelesspublications.co.uk or www.amazon.co.uk and also at Victory Praise Community Church and Pure Wellness Gym.