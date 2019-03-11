Ballymena journalist to launch new book

A Ballymena journalist is to launch his autobiography ‘Trading Places: From Hopelessness to Happiness’ in the town on March 30.

Joe Boyd’s career began in 1997 when he joined the Ballymena Times as church news correspondent, a role that he maintained for 18 years.

In 2015, he joined The Church Page, an online Christian news website, which publishes news and events from every Christian church in Northern Ireland which wishes to appear on the site, regardless of denomination or size.

The 41-year-old has also worked as a freelance ‘ghost-writer’, editor and press agent during a career which has seen him overcome the physical limitations imposed by Cerebral Palsy.

Born with a condition then known as Spastic Diplegia, early expectations for Joe’s future were bleak.

In Trading Places, he writes about how a deep Christian faith gave him the strength and ability to overcome that early prognosis and his impressive publishing record which stands in tandem with a loving marriage and interesting side-line as a qualified gym instructor.

Looking ahead to the publication of what he hopes will be an inspiring testimony to the love and grace of God, Joe said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be getting the chance to share my story and I thank Timeless Publications for giving me this amazing opportunity.”

“I hope that many people will discover my loving and powerful Saviour, Jesus Christ as they read my book. I would also love it if a kid with a disability or their parents was given new hope for their future as they turn the pages.”

To celebrate the launch of Trading Places, there will be a ‘Launch Event’ at Victory Praise Community Church at Pennybridge Industrial Estate in Ballymena on Saturday, March 30, from 10.30am-1.30pm, when Joe will be in attendance to speak about his book.

The Greensleeves Children’s Trust in South Africa will benefit from any books sold on the day of the launch and International Justice Mission. (IJM) will receive 30% of proceeds from post-sales launch.

Joe is also keen to share his testimony with Churches and other Christian groups who would like to hear from him. To contact Joe regarding a visit, email: joeboyd@thechurchpage.com.