Ballymena scouts fund raise down on the river

The Fifth Ballymena Scout Troop recently took part in a Sponsored Canoe Camp to raise funds for one of their own.
They were raising money for their Scout, Ellie Hughes, who is taking part in the 24th World Scout Jamboree which is being held in West Virginia, USA, next year.
On their way downstream while canoeing on the River Bann they also took part in a litter pick, collecting rubbish galore as they paddled.
The Troop have extended thanks to Sainsburys and Lidl who kindly gave them provisions for the weekend and to Crosskeys Meats who donated sausages and burgers for their end of trip BBQ.