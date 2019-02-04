Ballymena students’ GCSE construction success is recognised

Two students from Ballymena have been recognised and rewarded for attaining top accolades in GCSE Construction and the Built Environment in 2018 by the CITB NI at the Annual Chartered Institute of Building Awards held at Nutts Corner Training Centre.

First place was awarded Craig Francey, Dunclug College, Ballymena, and third place to Nathan Nelson, Ballymena Academy who are pictured here with second place, Rebecca Gilbert Rainey Endowed School, Magherafelt.

The students were invited to the annual Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) Awards hosted by CITB NI which awarded those professionals who gained CIOB status throughout the year. Their awards were presented by Barry Neilson, Chief Executive, CITB NI.