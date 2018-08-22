Ballymena students secure USA business scholarship

Two students from Ballymena are jetting off to study business in the USA this month.

Karla Kernohan and Eoin McGaughey, who both study at Ulster University, will join 52 other students from across Northern Ireland on British Council’s prestigious Study USA programme.

The initiative enables students to study business and management for a year in American colleges, across 34 States, where they gain valuable international experience and business knowledge, helping to develop their career prospects when they return to Northern Ireland.

Karla (20), who is currently studying Health Physiology, will spend the next academic year at Young Harris College, Georgia, while Eoin (20), a Law and Politics student, is off to Centenary College of Louisianna.

Karla said: “I’m really excited – but nervous for the year ahead. I have never been away from home for any length of time, apart from a few weeks holidays with friends. However, the prospect of being completely independent is very appealing to me as I now feel I am ready for it!

“I applied for the programme as I am interested in a career in medical sales and need to increase my academic knowledge about business. I also think the year ahead will help develop my independence, interpersonal skills, time management, social skills and confidence.”

The British Council, which is the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, manages Study USA on behalf of the Department for the Economy.