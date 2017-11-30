Ballymena students taking products to The Big Market

Students from Castle Tower School will be among more than 700 budding young entrepreneurs from throughout Northern Ireland set to showcase their start-up businesses at an event in Belfast on Wednesday, December 6.

Castle Tower is among 60 schools on the Young Enterprise Big Market programme who have developed their products from conception to production in just three months.

The programme takes each student on a business start-up journey that gives them their first opportunity to trade and launch their product in The Big Market held at St George’s Market on Wednesday.

The Castle Tower students, who enjoy making products out of used materials, will be showcasing their product called CTS Buddies.

Over 70 businesses consisting of young people from the ages of 10-18 will be selling everything from jewellery, coffee, baby products, gifts and phone apps to crafts.

Throughout the Young Enterprise Big Market, which runs from 10am-2pm, Northern Ireland business leaders will judge the young people’s companies to eventually announce the winning companies on the day.