Ballymena Vis Art Club pop-up exhibition and shop now open

The Club is the first group to occupy the innovative pop-up shop space (opposite Primark) which has been provided by the council’s Support Local Project and it is proving very popular with shoppers.

These adult, amateur artists will be there until this Saturday, September 25, from 10am-4pm daily.

It will be an opportunity not only to pick up some early Christmas gifts but to drop in to meet the artists as they create works or to take part in short, introductory workshops (a small charge for materials).

Pictured in the Ballymena Vis Art Exhibition and Pop Up Shop in The Tower Centre, Ballymena, are - Vis Art members Stephen Brown, Catherine Flood (President) and Maria Hunter

The aim is to encourage adults to experience the pleasure and benefits to be gained from having art as a potential new hobby.

Vis Art members organised club outdoor painting trips and online tutorials over the past year and their resulting works will also be exhibited.