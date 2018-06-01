BID brings fashion bloggers to Ballymena

Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID) has welcomed some of Northern Ireland’s fashion elite to the town.

They were invited to a Ballymena Means Fashion Bloggers’ Breakfast, presented by Pamela Ballentine, which saw the likes of Cathy Martin, Melissa Riddell and Tiffany Brien dawn the streets of Ballymena, to get a glimpse of the latest fashions unique to the town and discuss the value the BID provides to shoppers and visitors alike.

Kathryn Lorimer and Joanne Morrow from Woodside's Pharmacy are pictured with Cheryl Cole at the Ballymena Means Fashion Bloggers' Breakfast.

Ballymena BID Manager Alison Moore said: “Ballymena is renowned for many events throughout the year but the extensive range of shopping retailers throughout the town is one thing we have found that people will travel from afar for.

“With not only a great range of high street fashion, we also have some incredible independent retailers that are unique to Ballymena. It is shops such as these which makes Ballymena the number one shopping town in Northern Ireland.”

Alongside the fashionistas, the Ballymena Means Fashion Bloggers’ Breakfast was attended by BID members and representatives of the local fashion boutiques and high street retailers.

Following the locally sourced breakfast, a day of shopping was on the cards for the numerous fashion bloggers who attended the event, taking to social media to display their fashion and beauty finds throughout the town.

Pictured at the Ballymena Means Fashion Bloggers' Breakfast is Libis McAllister, Ultimate in Fashion; Pamela Ballintine, host of the morning; Cathy Martin, Fashion Influencer and Thomas McKillen, McKillens Shoes.

Alison said: “I would like to thank all of those who attended the breakfast to chat about all things fashion and beauty in Ballymena and for your support in ensuring Ballymena continues to position itself as the number one shopping hot spot in Northern Ireland.”